Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

EU delegation meets PM Modi ahead of planned J&K visit

The delegation was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from across the border, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A delegation of over 25 European Union MPs on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ahead of their planned visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sources have said.

The delegation was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from across the border, they said.

The delegation of EU members of parliament will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening.

First Published on Oct 28, 2019 02:45 pm

