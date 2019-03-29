App
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Etawah MP quits BJP after ticket denied, Congress fields him

The 48-year-old Dalit leader met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence here and was welcomed in the party.

BJP's Etawah MP Ashok Kumar Dohrey joined the Congress Friday after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi here, and within hours he was fielded by the opposition party from the constituency.

Dohrey joined the Congress fold days after he was denied a BJP ticket from the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency, from where the ruling party has declared former Union minister Ram Shankar Katheria.

The 48-year-old Dalit leader met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence here and was welcomed in the party.

Within hours of joining, Dohrey was nominated by the opposition party as a candidate from his constituency

He had won the Etawah seat on a BJP ticket in 2014.

He was earlier in the Bahujan Samaj Party and was an MLA between 2007 to 2012. He also served as a Cabinet minister in the Mayawati government.

BJP's MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bharaich Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phule had also joined the Congress a few days ago.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:20 pm

