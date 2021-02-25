English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

ESIC scheme adds 12.06 lakh new members in December 2020

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

PTI
February 25, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Around 12.06 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in December 2020 against 9.48 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, giving perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

The latest data is part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Gross new enrolments with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) were 8.87 lakh in June 2020, 4.89 lakh in May and 2.63 lakh in April, showing the increase in enrolments after easing of the lockdown, the latest data showed.

In July 2020, gross enrolments dipped to 7.63 lakh but improved to 9.5 lakh in August, 11.58 lakh in September and 12.06 lakh in October 2020.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 last year to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. Later, restrictions were eased for various economic activities in phases.

Close

Related stories

The NSO report showed that gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.51 crore in 2019-20, compared to 1.49 crore in 2018-19.

During September 2017 - March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers had joined the ESIC scheme.

The report said gross new enrolments with ESIC from September 2017 to December 2020 period were 4.63 crore.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing such data of these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO stood at 12.53 lakh in December, up from 8.70 lakh in November 2020.

It showed that during September 2017 - December 2020, around 3.94 crore (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund scheme.

The report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective - December 2020' said that since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive.

The NSO said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #ESIC #India #National Statistical Office
first published: Feb 25, 2021 07:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.