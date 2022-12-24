ESIC plans to fill 6,400 vacancies: Bhupender Yadav

Bhupendra Yadav

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) plans to fill 6,400 vacancies, including posts for over 2,000 doctors and teaching faculty, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

ESIC is also working towards providing skills- based training programme to workers for paramedical jobs and has launched certificate courses in 10 disciplines, a labour ministry statement said.

Delivering the Second Graduation Day Keynote Address at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital at K K Nagar in Chennai, Yadav said ESIC plans to fill 6,400 vacancies, including posts for more than 2,000 doctors and teaching faculty, wiping out the backlogs for manpower that remained.

As part of the Union government's objective of modernisation of facilities under the "Nirman Se Shakti" initiative, 23 new 100-bedded hospitals are being set up across the country, the statement quoted Yadav as saying.

"We are also setting up over 60 dispensaries...Today, we are working towards Pan India coverage under ESIC and are constantly creating more infrastructure and capacities. We have introduced a cath lab at ESIC hospitals in three cities in India," he added.