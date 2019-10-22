App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

ESI hospitals to be set up in every district of India, says Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Addressing a regional conference of labour ministers and principal secretaries from eastern states, he said there will be a 30-bed hospital for every 20,000 workers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre will be setting up ESI hospitals in every district of the country, Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on October 22, asserting that the Narendra Modi government was committed to the well-being of the country's labour force.

Addressing a regional conference of labour ministers and principal secretaries from eastern states, he said there will be a 30-bed hospital for every 20,000 workers.

"Over 450 ESI hospitals operate across the country and measures will be taken to extend the network to all districts.

Close

"There will be at least one 30-bed hospital for every 20,000 workers. For areas with 50,000 or more workers, steps will be taken to establish 100-bed ESI hospitals," the Union minister said.

related news

Asked about the possibility of establishing an ESI medical college in Bhubaneswar, he said the Centre will not be able to take any initiative in this regard.

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has been entrusted with the job of looking after the welfare of the labour force, not with setting up of medical colleges, Gangwar explained.

Noting that a 100-bed ESI hospital is already operational in Bhubaneswar, he said proposals for setting up similar facilities in Paradip, Jeypore, Balasore and Berhampur will be considered, if these districts meet the criteria.

"The Narendra Modi government is committed to well-being of the country's labour force. It will ensure that there is no dearth of doctors or paramedical staff at the ESI hospitals, which will be equipped with modern healthcare amenities," he added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.