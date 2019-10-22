ESI hospitals to be set up in every district of India, says Santosh Kumar Gangwar

The Centre will be setting up ESI hospitals in every district of the country, Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on October 22, asserting that the Narendra Modi government was committed to the well-being of the country's labour force.

Addressing a regional conference of labour ministers and principal secretaries from eastern states, he said there will be a 30-bed hospital for every 20,000 workers.

"Over 450 ESI hospitals operate across the country and measures will be taken to extend the network to all districts.

"There will be at least one 30-bed hospital for every 20,000 workers. For areas with 50,000 or more workers, steps will be taken to establish 100-bed ESI hospitals," the Union minister said.

Asked about the possibility of establishing an ESI medical college in Bhubaneswar, he said the Centre will not be able to take any initiative in this regard.

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has been entrusted with the job of looking after the welfare of the labour force, not with setting up of medical colleges, Gangwar explained.

Noting that a 100-bed ESI hospital is already operational in Bhubaneswar, he said proposals for setting up similar facilities in Paradip, Jeypore, Balasore and Berhampur will be considered, if these districts meet the criteria.