eShe magazine to hold ‘Indo-Pak Peace Summit Led by Women’ virtually on January 16-17

The 'Indo-Pak Peace Summit Led by Women' will focus on celebrating India and Pakistan’s shared heritage and giving a platform to new approaches.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Independent women’s magazine and blog eShe has announced its ‘Indo-Pak Peace Summit Led by Women’ will be held virtually on January 16-17. The summit will involve more than 40 women from around the world who will share their experiences and brainstorm for practicable solutions to build lasting peace in South Asia.

The event will include talks by peace activists from South Asia and around the world, including three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee Dr. Scilla Elworthy. The summit will include panel discussions between award-winning filmmakers, writers, designers and global youth activists, among others.

 

Panels and individual talks will look at various aspects of peace-building between the two nations – through literature, art, culture, design, cinema and youth activism.

Additionally, a workshop will be held on unconscious biases and technology.

The summit will focus on celebrating India and Pakistan’s shared heritage, channelling the energy of women and youth and giving a platform to new approaches.

eShe Peace Summit panel 2

Aekta Kapoor, founder and editor of eShe, said the summit will help take practical steps to foster friendships, collaborations and harmony in India and the neighbourhood in 2021 after “a year of loss and conflict”.

“This Summit is not for voicing hollow promises by those with political power. It’s about brilliant minds who are actually creating value in their own fields coming together to build peace. And women are usually inclined to think in terms of cooperation, sustainability and building relationships, which is what the region needs right now,” Kapoor added.

For more details, full schedule and registration, participants can visit the eshe.in website.

eShe Peace Summit panel 3
TAGS: #India #Pakistan #Women
first published: Jan 8, 2021 09:30 am

