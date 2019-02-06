Ervis will save the day: 12-year-old designs ship that cleans up oceans on its way

About two years back, Pune-based boy Haaziq Kazi, just 10-year-old at that time, had never thought that a documentary on ocean waste would inspire him to make a ship that will help clean ocean waste.

At least, at the end of these documentaries about ocean waste that he saw on channels like National Geographic he knew he had to do more than just feel sad.

Fast forward to today and Kazi has built a special ship, currently in the design stage, that would help clean oceans and save marine life. The little crusader's ship sucks pollutants from the waterbodies on its way.

It was the result of some research that he did after watching some documentaries and later came he up with a design of a ship (named Ervis) that can suck 100 tonnes of plastic waste from large water bodies. He named it.

According to Kazi, the waste we see floating on the surface of the ocean is just a small percentage of the actual level, which stands at approximately 5 trillion pieces of plastic.

"There are small animals that have starved to death after swallowing plastic, some have even died or got injured about getting entangled in plastic," he adds.

Later, when Kazi started working on the feasibility of his design, many scientists, engineers, and designers gave their suggestions to help him make it work better.

Explaining the working mechanism of Ervis, the small wonder says: "The ship was designed on the basic concept of centripetal force. Work begins with a multi-stage cleaner that uses size-based separation technique and is followed by a compactor that crushes it. The saucers attached to Ervis, which floats on the surface, moves circularly, pulling the waste towards the centre. The dimensions of Ervis have been designed to be 40-metre long, 12-metre wide, and 25-metre high, and it weighs around 600 tonnes."

Around 1 million marine animals die of plastic pollution annually. Recent figures state, more than 80 percent of the fish in Amazon river are contaminated with plastic particles.