Erstwhile Srei management moves NCLT for consideration of its settlement offer

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

The erstwhile promoter Adisri Commercial proposed to settle dues of around Rs 32,000 crore to the creditors through a mix of an upfront cash and other financial instruments over a period of five years.

Adisri Commercial Private Ltd, the erstwhile promoter of Srei Infrastructure and Finance, has moved the Kolkata-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) challenging the RBI appointed administrator Rajneesh Sharma's decision to reject its settlement application.

Adisri in its petition to NCLT requested the tribunal to direct administrator to consider its settlement application under the Section 12A of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The Section 12A in the Code provides for settlements between the creditors and the erstwhile management, accelerating the resolution process of the corporate debtor.