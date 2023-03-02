Erstwhile Srei management moves NCLT for consideration of its settlement offer

Adisri Commercial Private Ltd, the erstwhile promoter of Srei Infrastructure and Finance, has moved the Kolkata-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) challenging the RBI appointed administrator Rajneesh Sharma's decision to reject its settlement application.

The erstwhile promoter proposed to settle dues of around Rs 32,000 crore to the creditors through a mix of an upfront cash and other financial instruments over a period of five years.

Adisri in its petition to NCLT requested the tribunal to direct administrator to consider its settlement application under the Section 12A of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The Section 12A in the Code provides for settlements between the creditors and the erstwhile management, accelerating the resolution process of the corporate debtor.

The applicant submitted a settlement proposal dated February 6, 2023 without prejudice to its rights and contentions and have requested the administrator (Rajneesh Sharma) to consider the same under Section 12A of the IBC 2016, the petition said. The settlement proposal was for both Srei Infrastructure and Finance Ltd (SFIL) and its subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL). Related stories Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang

Landmark orders: Kejriwal on SC verdicts on appointment of election commissioners, Adani issue The petition alleged that the administrator on his own accord has rejected the proposal dated February 10, 2023. The applicant through the petition contended that the administrator has no authority to adjudicate on the merits of the settlement proposal. "It is the duty and obligation of the administrator to forward the proposal for consideration to the committee of creditors (CoC) and thereafter inform the applicant the result and it does not appear from letter dated February 10 that CoC has taken any decision on the settlement proposal of February 6, 2023," it said. Therefore, Adisri Commercial has sought a direction to be made upon the CoC to consider the settlement proposal and indicate the outcome to the applicant. Until disposal of the present application, necessary order of injunction be passed restraining the CoC from taking any final decision or approving any resolution plan submitted by the resolution applicants, the petition urged NCLT. This is an attempt by the Srei group promoter to withdraw their companies - SFIL and SEFL- from the ongoing insolvency process and seek relief from NCLT by revoking administrator's decision and directing CoC comprising all major public sector banks to peruse the resolution offer made by the them. SIFL has no external debt and SEFL has no default as it was under section 10A regime of the Supreme Court, the petition said. Srei had been undergoing resolution process under IBC led by an RBI appointed administrator that culminated into three bidders in the final stage. The RBI filed insolvency petitions against SIFL and its subsidiary SEFL in October 2021, which were approved by the Kolkata bench of the NCLT. The total admitted claims of the financial creditors of the two NBFCs are Rs 32,750.22 crore. Promoter company Adisri's proposal was submitted recently and offered highest resolution figures against all three final bidders -- National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), Authum Investment and Infrastructure, Varde Partners and Arena Investors -- in the fray.

PTI