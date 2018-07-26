App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Erroneous data turns a train into a bullet train 'on paper'

Incorrect entries were fed into the Integrated Coaching Management, which monitors real-time data of train operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) in a recent audit of Indian Railways found out that an express train was reportedly running at an implausible speed of ‘407 kmph’, covering a distance of 117 km in just 17 minutes - but only ‘on paper.’ The train was traveling from Allahabad to Fatehpur.

As per a report in The Times of India, CAG found inconsistent data about the arrival and departure time of Prayag Raj Express, Jaipur-Allahabad Express, and New Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express. The same data was forwarded to Integrated Coaching Management Systems (ICMS), which is in control of real-time monitoring for trains arrival and departure.

In its audit report, CAG said: “During 2016-17, the three trains operated on 354, 343 and 144 days respectively, out of which they took less than 53 minutes (on 25, 29 and 31 days respectively) to travel a distance of 116 km between Fatehpur and Allahabad."

Normally, a train takes a minimum 53 minutes at a speed of 130 kmph to cover the distance between Fatehpur and Allahabad Junction. However CAG found that "On July 9, 2016, Allahabad Duronto Express reached Fatehpur at 5:53 am, and Allahabad at 6:10 am, which suggested that the train traveled 116 km in 17 minutes, at a speed of 409 kmph”. Similar cases were reported in early 2017.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

