Eric Garcetti's confirmation to help boost India-US economic ties: US business leaders

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

US senators voted 52 to 42 on Wednesday to confirm the former Los Angeles mayor to the post after an unprecedented delay of more than two years.

Eric Garcetti's confirmation as the US ambassador to India will help achieve critical goals in economic resilience at a time when both countries are working to build their Quad partnership and high-trust ecosystem underpinned by shared democratic values, according to US business leaders.

"Eric has a deep understanding and affection towards India and the Indian people, and I have no doubt he will hit the ground running when he lands in Delhi. Eric brings the humility of a great leader who is constantly looking to improve and make a difference. He is also a big-picture guy," said Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

Having led Los Angeles, one of the most vibrant cities in the world, Garcetti understands that working with all stakeholders will be essential in moving forward the most significant relationship of the 21st century, the US-India partnership, he said.