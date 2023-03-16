Eric Garcetti's confirmation to help boost India-US economic ties: US business leaders

Eric Garcetti

Eric Garcetti's confirmation as the US ambassador to India will help achieve critical goals in economic resilience at a time when both countries are working to build their Quad partnership and high-trust ecosystem underpinned by shared democratic values, according to US business leaders.

US senators voted 52 to 42 on Wednesday to confirm the former Los Angeles mayor to the post after an unprecedented delay of more than two years.

"Eric has a deep understanding and affection towards India and the Indian people, and I have no doubt he will hit the ground running when he lands in Delhi. Eric brings the humility of a great leader who is constantly looking to improve and make a difference. He is also a big-picture guy," said Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

Having led Los Angeles, one of the most vibrant cities in the world, Garcetti understands that working with all stakeholders will be essential in moving forward the most significant relationship of the 21st century, the US-India partnership, he said.

"The US and India partnership is a bipartisan priority. We have much to accomplish in 2023 and beyond, starting with the Quad Summit, a potential State visit, and a list of G-20 activities. USISPF is proud to support Ambassador Garcetti in his new role and wishes him all the success," Aghi said.

Congratulating Garcetti on his confirmation as the US Ambassador to India, US India Business Council said that the business community is pleased to see the US Senate vote to confirm the President's nominee for this critical post.

"The US India Business Council is pleased that the Senate has confirmed Eric Garcetti as the US Ambassador to India. As the world's largest democracy and fastest growing large economy, India is an essential partner to the United States as it seeks to bolster its strategic, technological, and economic leadership in the Indo-Pacific," said Atul Keshap, president of USIBC.

"I wish Ambassador Garcetti a successful posting in New Delhi. Having a US ambassador to India is critical as both great democracies work to build their Quad partnership and high-trust ecosystem, underpinned by shared democratic values," he said.

USIBC's managing director Alexander Slater also welcomed Garcetti for his new role.

"We strongly support the appointment of a US Ambassador to India and know that Ambassador Garcetti brings significant leadership experience to the position.

"Our team looks forward to continuing our close engagement with the US Embassy under his guidance, especially on key drivers of the bilateral relationship such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies," he said.

Garcetti's appointment as the ambassador sends an important signal to the government and people of India as well as industry in both countries about the importance President Biden places on the US-India relationship, he said.

"USIBC will work collaboratively with him and the government of India to strengthen bilateral strategic and economic ties and promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

Shreerupa Mitra, USIBC's deputy managing director, highlighted that this confirmation comes at a key time for the US-India relationship, with India taking up the G20 presidency for the first time this year.

"As a vital source of high-skilled talent and a rising hub for high-value manufacturing, India has a global role to play in fortifying supply chains and achieving sustainable development goals," she said.

"The confirmation of Eric Garcetti as the US Ambassador to India will add necessary focus and energy behind these efforts, ultimately helping both our countries achieve critical goals in decarbonisation, human development, and economic resilience," Mitra said.

Garcetti's nomination had been pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by US President Joe Biden.

Kenneth Juster, the last occupant of the ambassadorial residence of the US in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.