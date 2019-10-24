Erandol Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Erandol Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Erandol is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Erandol Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Erandol is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 66.18% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.39% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Annasaheb Dr Satish Bhaskarrao Patil won this seat by a margin of 1983 votes, which was 1.17% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 169812 votes.

Patil Chimanrao Rupchand won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3298 votes. SS polled 146825 votes, 48.16% of the total votes polled.