EPFO subscribers may get first tranche of interest by Diwali; here is how to check account balance

Nearly a month after the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) central board of trustees decided to keep EPF interest rate at 8.5 percent for FY 2019-20, there are reports that the first instalment of the dues may be credited into subscribers' account by Diwali.

Earlier in September 2020, EPFO central board of trustees ensured to keep its promise, made in March 2020, to six crore subscribers. The board, however, had recommended the Centre to pay interest for 2019-20 in two tranches.

The board had then recommended that EPFO subscribers will receive 8.15 percent interest immediately, i.e. the amount earned by the fund, while the rest 0.35 percent to be credited before December 31. Meanwhile, Hindustan Times reported that the first tranch or instalment could be released by Diwali.

EPFO’s 8.5% pay-out: Clarity awaited on whether it would be a single instalment.

Here are a few steps to check account balance by sending a message:

1) Registered subscribers with EPFO will have to send ‘EPFOHO’ to the number 7738299899 to get their account details.

2) For messages in Hindi, the subscribers will have to type ‘EPFOHO UAN’ and send it to the same number.

3) Apart from English and Hindi, registered subscribers can get their details in any of the following languages-- English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali.

4) To get the EPF details, the subscribers’ UAN number and bank account should be linked to their permanent account number (PAN) and Aadhaar card.

5) For accessing details though passbooks, subscribers need to:

i) Open EPFO website (epfindia.gov.in) and click on the E-passbook option.

ii) Fill in the username, password and captcha code, and then select the member ID for which they want to see the balance. This will reflect the balance and allow subscribers to download the passbook for future reference.

As per the norms, the EPFO interest rate is credited to the subscribers account by July. However, the delay took place due to the coronavirus pandemic and its adverse impact on the economy.