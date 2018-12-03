App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

EPFO likely to increase proportion of funds to UTI for ETF investment

At present, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's 75 percent ETF investments are handled by SBI Capital, while remaining 25 percent is managed by UTI Mutual Funds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to increase fund allocation to its exchange traded fund manager UTI Mutual Funds as it has provided better returns than SBI Capital on ETF investment by the pension fund.

At present, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's 75 percent ETF investments are handled by SBI Capital, while remaining 25 percent is managed by UTI Mutual Funds.

"The proposal to increase the proportion of funds for ETF investments of body through UTI Mutual Funds is listed on the agenda of the EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) headed by labour minister scheduled on Tuesday," a source said.

The source also said, "The UTI Mutual Funds has been providing returns to the EPFO on its ETF investments than the body's other ETF manufacturer SBI Capital. Therefore, the EPFO is contemplating increase in proportion of funds for such investment for the UTI Mutual Funds".

related news

In the present scenario, the EPFO has invested over Rs 55,000 crore in the ETFs. As per the investment pattern followed by the EPFO, the body can invest 5 percent to 15 percent of its investible deposits every year in equity or equity linked scheme. The body has about Rs 1.5 lakh crore investible deposits every year.

The EPFO had started investing in the ETF with 5 percent of its investible deposits in August 2015, which was later on increased to 10 percent and 15 percent in 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively.

Besides, the CBT will also take call on proposal to give extension to its consultant Crisil and five fund managers till June 30, 2019.

The body is likely to appoint Crisil as its consultant because it has emerged as the successful bidder after the due process. As many as eight players have entered the fray but Crisil and Brickworks Rating India could qualify the technical round. However, only Crisil has qualified on the basis of financial parameters.

The source said,"Since it would take a while to appoint Crisil as consultant, an extension of term till June 30, 2019, is proposed. Once the consultant is appointed, the process for appointing fund managers can be started. Thus its is also proposed extend the term of five fund managers - SBI, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Reliance Capital, HSBC AMC and UTI AMC till June, 2019".

The five fund manager had been appointed for a three-year tenure from April 1, 2015, but were previously given extension till June 30, 2018. Thereafter, they got another extension till December, 2018.
First Published on Dec 3, 2018 10:29 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.