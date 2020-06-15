App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPFO launches multi-location claim settlement facility

The organisation has, with this, moved away from geographical jurisdiction for claim processing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on June 15 said it has launched a multi-location claim settlement facility, which will allow claim settlement from any of its regional offices across the country.

Online claims, including provident fund, pension, partial withdrawal and transfer claims will be processed under this initiative, reports suggest.

This will reduce delays by uniformly distributing claim settlement related workload across the nation. The organisation has, with this, moved away from geographical jurisdiction for claim processing. It also enables fast-tracking the settlement process through appropriate engagement of the workforce.

Close
According to EPFO, despite the COVID-19 restrictions restricting its functioning, it has settled more than 80,000 claims amounting to Rs 270 crore per working day since April 1.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:06 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

US FDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

US FDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

139 million Indians across cities to run out of savings to spend on essentials: Report

139 million Indians across cities to run out of savings to spend on essentials: Report

Sharjah-based businessman charters flight for 120 employees from Kerala

Sharjah-based businessman charters flight for 120 employees from Kerala

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.