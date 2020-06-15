EPFO launches multi-location claim settlement facility

The organisation has, with this, moved away from geographical jurisdiction for claim processing.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on June 15 said it has launched a multi-location claim settlement facility, which will allow claim settlement from any of its regional offices across the country.
Online claims, including provident fund, pension, partial withdrawal and transfer claims will be processed under this initiative, reports suggest.
This will reduce delays by uniformly distributing claim settlement related workload across the nation. The organisation has, with this, moved away from geographical jurisdiction for claim processing. It also enables fast-tracking the settlement process through appropriate engagement of the workforce.
