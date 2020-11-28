EPFO extends deadline for submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra to February 28, 2021

Taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to the virus, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) to February 28, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the decision is likely to have an impact on 35 lakh pensioners.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to the coronavirus, the EPFO has extended the time limit up to 28th February 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021," it said in a statement.

How pensioners can submit Jeevan Praman Patra from home

As of now, a pensioner can submit a JPP anytime during the year up to November 30. With the latest move, any pensioner can submit a Life Certificate till February 28, 2021.

During this extended period, pension will not be stopped in respect of such 35 lakh pensioners who could not submit JPP during November 2020.

To locate their nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs), pensioners can use this link. The link could be used for placing an online request to Post Offices for submission of JPPs from the comfort of their home or elsewhere.

"Multiple modes for submission of JPPs, including 3.65 lakh CSCs, branches of Pension Disbursing Banks 1.36 lakh post offices, Postal Network of 1.90 lakh Postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post can be availed by pensioners," the ministry said.