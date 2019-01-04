App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

EPFO data shows huge no of jobs created in Maharashtra in 2018: Devendra Fadnavis

The chief minister admitted that unemployment is a major issue as the country has a huge young population, but "a lot of job opportunities are being generated in our economy."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state was leading in the country in terms of job creation, as shown by the data released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of EPFO accounts opened in the country last year, he said.

He was addressing 'Youth Empowerment Summit' organised by the Fortune Foundation.

"As per the statistics released by the EPFO on January 2, about 80 lakh new EPFO accounts were opened in the last year, and Maharashtra had the largest share, with 25 percent of these accounts being opened in the state," he said.

This shows a huge number of jobs were created in the state last year, he claimed.

The chief minister admitted that unemployment is a major issue as the country has a huge young population, but "a lot of job opportunities are being generated in our economy."

China was the fastest-growing economy earlier but in last three years India has left it behind, Fadnavis said.

"However, we see a relative gap between jobs created and those seeking jobs. On one side we see many job-seekers and on the other side we see job opportunities but we do not see anyone to connect these two requirement," the chief minister said.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.