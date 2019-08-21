App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

EPFO appoints UTI AMC, SBI Mutual Fund as fund managers

The proposal to double minimum monthly pension Rs 2,000 under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, was deferred as employees' representative demanded for higher amount, the source added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Retirement fund manager EPFO on August 21 approved appointment of UTI AMC and SBI Mutual Fund as its fund managers for three years, according to a source. Besides, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) also approved a proposal for early redemption of its investment of around Rs 700 crore in bonds of troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), at its trustees' meeting held in Hyderabad.

"The EPFO's apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) headed by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has decided to appoint two fund managers UTI AMC and SBI Mutual Fund for a three-year term," the source said.

The source further said, "The CBT also decided to exercise early exit option for redeeming its investment of around Rs 700 crore in bonds of DHFL."

Close

The proposal to double minimum monthly pension Rs 2,000 under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, was deferred as employees' representative demanded for higher amount, the source added.

related news

The EPFO's advisory body Finance, Audit and Investment Committee (FAIC) had finalised and recommended the names of three asset management firms -- HSBC AMC, UTI AMC and SBI Mutual Fund -- for their appointment as fund managers for three years beginning October 1, 2019.

The appointment of the fund managers for another term of three years had been pending with the EPFO since April last year. The body had appointed SBI, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Reliance Capital, UTI AMC and HSBC AMC for three year, starting April 1, 2015.

Thereafter, the EPFO gave many extensions to the five fund managers. Now, the extended term of the five fund mangers would expire on September 30.

The EPFO had appointed multiple fund managers for the first time in July 2008 for earning better rate of return on deposits for its subscribers. Before that, SBI was the sole fund manager for the retirement fund body since its inception in 1952.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #EPFO #India #Market news #SBI Mutual Fund #UTI AMC

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.