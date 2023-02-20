 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPFO adds 14.93 lakh members in December 2022

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST

The provisional payroll data of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) released on Monday highlighted that the body has added 14.93 lakh members in the month of December, 2022.

Year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 32,635 in net membership addition in December, 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of 2021, the ministry said.

The labour ministry also released payroll data of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) showing that 18.03 lakh new employees were added in December 2022.