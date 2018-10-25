App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 11:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

EPF schemes add more than 1.45 cr new subscribers

The MoSPI further said the number of new National Pension System (NPS) subscribers during September, 2017 to August, 2018 is estimated at 6,89,385 persons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than 1.45 crore new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme during the one year period through August 2018, says payroll data released by the government on October 25.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has been bringing out the employment-related statistics in the formal sector since April, 2018 covering the period September 2017 onwards.

It uses information on the number of subscribers who have availed benefits under three major schemes, namely, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPFO), Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

As per the data, the number of new subscribers joining EPF during September 2017- August 2018 stood at 1,45,63,864.

It further said that about 91 lakh ceased to be subscribers of the retirement fund scheme during the period.

However, about 18.55 lakh subscribers, who had ceased to be members, have re-started their contributions during the period.

The MoSPI further said the number of new National Pension System (NPS) subscribers during September, 2017 to August, 2018 is estimated at 6,89,385 persons.

It has also provided month wise data on ESIC subscription.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.