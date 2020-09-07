EPF advance: IT majors see highest number of employee claims

Employees at IT majors accounted for the highest numbers among those who availed of the advance employees' provident fund (EPF) withdrawal benefit offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), 33,745 staff availed of COVID-19 advances totalling Rs 1.5 crore from their employees’ provident fund (EPF) during the April-July period, according to a report by Financial Express.

Among the top five private companies where the largest number of employees availed of the EPF benefit, three were IT companies - TCS, HCL Technologies (11,957 claims), and Infosys (5,534 claims), the report said, citing EPFO data.

These three companies accounted for 17 percent of the total claims for advancement settled during the April-July period.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Ministry of Finance had in March said EPF subscribers can withdraw up to 75 percent of the amount or three months of the wages, whichever is lower, from their accounts.

HDFC Bank was second on the list of top-five companies, with 12,921 withdrawal claims settled, while Maruti Udyog was fifth with 2,146 employees availing the EPF benefit, Financial Express reported.

"Such large number of claims from the COVID-unaffected IT and ITeS sectors show that labour market institutions like social security coverage, trade union and legal protection are important," XLRI professor KR Shyam Sundar told the paper.

Out of around 685 exempted establishments (which includes state-run, private and cooperative entities), 3,04,681 EPFO members withdrew Rs 3,128 crore from their EPF accounts in Q1FY21, the report said.