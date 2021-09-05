MARKET NEWS

EOW arrests partner of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who duped ex-Ranbaxy promoter's wife

Apart from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, Japna Singh, the wife of another former Ranbaxy promoter – Malvinder Singh – was also conned by Chandrashekhar, who posed as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
Representative image

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police said on September 5 it has arrested Leena Maria Paul, the partner of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested over allegations of duping Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh. Singh was duped to the tune of Rs 200 crores, news agency ANI reported.

Aditi Singh had said in her FIR against Sukesh Chandrashekhar: “I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an ‘industry advisor’ on COVID-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the ‘party fund’ and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or home minister.”

According to a PTI report, Japna Singh – the wife of another former Ranbaxy promoter – Malvinder Singh – was also conned by Chandrashekhar, who posed as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.

At least two FIRs have so far been registered in the case.

The development comes a day after a Delhi court on September 4 sent Chandrashekhar to a 16-day of police custody. Chandrashekhar, who is an alleged conman, is accused in 21 cases, including the Election Commission bribery case.

Close
The Delhi Police had recently invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.