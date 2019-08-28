App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Envoys of 4 nations including China present credentials to President Kovind

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The envoys of four countries including China presented credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind on August 28, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Ambassador of China Sun Weidong, an expert in South Asian affairs who has worked closely with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his tenure as Ambassador in Beijing, presented his credentials to Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The other envoys include Joel Sibusiso Ndebele, High Commissioner of South Africa, Faduma Abdullahi Mohamud and Dionyssios Kyvetos, Ambassadors of Somalia and Greece respectively, the statement said.

Veteran Chinese diplomat Sun, who succeed Luo Zhaohui, had also served as China's Ambassador to Pakistan.

Sun, who specialises in China and South Asia relations, interacted closely with Jaishankar during his tenure in Beijing as the Indian ambassador from 2009 to 2013.

He was the Deputy Director General during Jaishankar's tenure.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #India #world

