Environmentalists demand fresh public hearing for Vedanta’s expansion plan in Odisha

Seeking a fresh public hearing over Vedanta’s proposed expansion of its aluminium smelter plant in Jharsuguda district, environmental activist Prafulla Samantra has called the previous public hearing (on September 30) by the Odisha government as "illegal".

Samantra was of the opinion that the public hearing was conducted in a hurried manner, reported Hindustan Times.

Demanding a fresh public hearing on the environmental impact assessment, the prominent environmental activist even wrote to the member secretary of the Orissa Pollution Control Board (OPCB).

Earlier on September 30, the public hearing took place at a government school in Jharsuguda district’s Kurebaga village.

Environmental activists in Odisha have been long protesting against the Vedanta Aluminium's proposal to expand the existing smelter plant at Jharsuguda from 16 LTPA to 18 LTPA. Vedanta had also proposed to expand its captive power plant capacity to 1,215 megawatts at a cost of about Rs 1,240 crore.

Leading the opposition, Samantra had requested the OPCB to hold the public hearing only after providing proper information to the public.

Previously on September 29, the Orissa High Court had issued a stay order on public hearing notification, which was issued by the OPCB after fearing the violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

While in another hearing on September 30, the Orissa High Court gave the permission of public hearing to take place by relaxing the stay. Reports said the public hearing was attended by nearly 400 people, out of which 62 spoke.

Informing more about the hearing, OPCB regional officer Hemandra Nath Nayak said people got adequate time through advertisements floated in local dailies on August 28.

He also claimed that those who attended the public hearing maintained social distancing and wore masks. However, PRO of Vedanta Aluminium Sanjiv Patnaik said the firm had no role in the public hearing process as it was conducted by the OPCB.