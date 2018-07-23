Environmental clearance to redevelopment of 3 south Delhi colonies was given subject to stipulation of safeguards: Govt

Environmental clearance to the public sector construction firm NBCC for the re-development of three south Delhi colonies was given "subject to stipulation" of various environmental safeguards, the Rajya Sabha was told today.

Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said environmental clearances are given with specific stringent conditions.

The Minister also said permission for cutting or felling of trees is under the jurisdiction of State Forest Department and NOC or permission before felling of trees is required to be obtained from them under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

"The Environment Ministry accords prior environmental clearance for projects or activities listed in the Schedule to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006 (and its amendments) after having followed the prescribed process in the said notification.

"The Ministry after having followed the prescribed process in the EIA Notification, 2006 has granted environmental clearance to the re-development of general pool residential colonies at Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar in favour of M/s NBCC India Limited, subject to stipulation of various environmental safeguards in terms of the provisions of the EIA Notification, 2006, under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986," Sharma said.

He was asked whether the Ministry has given Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) clearance for the project of a redevelopment of Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar being developed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC).

He said environmental clearances are granted with specific stringent conditions which are both project specific and general in nature as well as mitigative measures in accordance with the Environment Management Plan Report, prepared on the basis of the study and are to be complied with by the project proponents.

"The compliance of these conditions is strictly assessed, evaluated and monitored by the concerned authorities at the state and central level," he said.

In order to protect the environment, different conditions were stipulated in the environmental clearances issued to these projects.

"They include project proponent shall obtain all necessary clearance or permission from all relevant agencies including town planning authority before commencement of work. All the construction shall be done in accordance with the local building byelaws.

"The project proponent shall obtain necessary clearance or permission from concerned authority before felling any tree. The project proponent should comply with the directions given by the National Green Tribunal vide its Order dated 4th September, 2017 in the matter of OA No. 553 of 2016 and Order dated 22nd September, 2017 in the matter of MA No. 1154 of 2017 in OA No. 553 of 2016," the minister said.

He added it also includes a minimum of one tree for every 80 sqm of land should be planted and maintained and the existing trees will be counted for this purpose.

"Preference should be given to planting native species. Where the trees need to be cut, compensatory plantation in the ratio of 1:10 (i.e., planting of 10 trees for every 1 tree that is cut) shall be done and maintained in compliance with the directions given by the National Green Tribunal vide its Order dated 4th September, 2017 in the matter of OA No. 553 of 2016," he added.

Asked about the area-wise, exact number of trees for which permission of cutting was granted and whether the Ministry conducted audit of the saplings planted in compensation of such cutting of trees and its findings, the Minister said "Permission for cutting/felling of trees is under the jurisdiction of State Forest Department and permission before felling of trees is required to be obtained from them under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994,".

On Monday, the NGT has extended till July 27 its order to maintain status quo on tree felling in seven south Delhi colonies by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the NBCC.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by an NGO and others for seeking a stay on the proposed felling of more than 16,000 trees for re-development of the colonies.

The petitioners claimed that environmental clearance has been granted for seven general pool residential colonies without taking into account the possible adverse effect on the ecology.

The petition said clearance had been granted for colonies in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar through the NBCC and in Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur through the CPWD.

In a related development, the Delhi government on July 6 had revoked its permission given to the NBCC for felling trees for its colony redevelopment projects in South Delhi.