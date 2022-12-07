 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Environment minister tables Wild Life (Protection) Bill in Rajya Sabha

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

The minister said there were two main objectives of the bill which includes bringing the international treaty that India has signed in to the legal framework.

File image

Environment Minister Bupender Yadav on Wednesday tabled the Wild Life (Protection) Bill in the Rajya Sabha that seeks to include a dedicated framework to regulate or ban international trade of endangered species as well as permit certain traditional activities of communities living around forest areas.

The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of Parliament.

The minister said there were two main objectives of the bill which includes bringing the international treaty that India has signed in to the legal framework.

"Along with this, some level of protection to people living in forest area for their livestock and traditional rights was necessary till the time they are completely relocated," Yadav said.

The bill seeks to amend the principal Act for better management of protected areas. It inserts an explanation to provide for certain permitted activities such as grazing or movement of livestock, bona fide use of drinking and household water by local communities.

The minister said the bill has been brought in to strengthen local administration and give relaxation to the local community.