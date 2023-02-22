 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Environment conservation is commitment and not compulsion for India: PM Modi

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

India strives to meet an increased portion of its power demand from renewable and alternative sources of energy, he said in a message read out at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) being organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) here.

Environment conservation is a commitment and not a compulsion for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, asserting he believes development and nature can go hand-in-hand.

The country is devising solutions to diverse urban challenges, particularly those related to pollution and cleanliness, through latest technology and innovation, he said.

”Extolling the Earth as Mother, our scriptures say, ’The Earth is our Mother and we are her children’. The sentiment of universal brotherhood has constantly guided the nation and its people. With such a glorious culture and philosophy of lofty traditions of living in harmony with nature, it is only natural for India to remain at the forefront of global efforts for environment protection,” he said.