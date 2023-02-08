English
    Entry of women into mosques for offering namaz permitted: AIMPLB to SC

    The board said a Muslim woman is free to enter a mosque for prayers and it is her option to exercise her right to avail such facilities as available for prayers in a mosque.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 09:51 PM IST
    One Farha Anwar Hussain Shaikh has filed a petition in the top court in 2020 and has sought a direction that the alleged practices of prohibition of entry of Muslim women into mosques in India are illegal and unconstitutional. The plea is likely to be heard by the apex court in March.

    The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the entry of women into mosques for offering namaz inside is permitted.

    The board said a Muslim woman is free to enter a mosque for prayers and it is her option to exercise her right to avail such facilities as available for prayers in a mosque.

    The AIMPLB said this in an affidavit filed in the apex court which is seized of a plea relating to the entry of Muslim women into mosque for offering namaz.

    "It is submitted that the questions raised in the present petition are not in the background of state action. The practices of religion in the places of worship (which in the present matter are mosques) are purely private bodies regulated by 'Muttawalis' of the mosques," the affidavit, filed through advocate M R Shamshad, said.