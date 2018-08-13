App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Entities need to submit 6 copies of references in anti-trust cases: CCI

The Competition Commission of India (General) Regulations, 2009, also require filing of a soft copy of references.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Competition Commission of India has reduced the number of copies of references related to antitrust cases to be filed before it to six from eight earlier, the fair trade regulator said.

"CCI reduces the number of copies of information(s)/ references/ responses or other documents (in case of anti trust cases) to be filed before the Commission to six," the regulator said in a tweet today.

The Competition Commission of India (General) Regulations, 2009, also require filing of a soft copy of references.

Last week, the regulator in a public announcement had said that the provisions relating to the submission of a soft copy in document format will remain the same.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has gained importance in recent years with all major deals requiring its approval, while it has also been keeping a close vigil for any attempts at cartelisation or other unfair trade practices in various sectors, including real estate, automotive, coal, aviation and banking.

The Commission was established in 2003 to replace the erstwhile Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission.

The regulator draws its power from the Competition Act, 2002, and has been empowered to check anti-competitive behaviour and regulate mergers and acquisitions.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #CCI #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.