Entire Pune city now containment zone till May 3: Civic chief

Pune city in Maharashtra, which has reported a rapid spread of coronavirus infection, was on Monday notified as a containment zone till May 3 by the city municipal corporation.
In view of the order issued by Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad to this effect, police also extended the restrictions already imposed on residents.
"We have already imposed a curfew in Pune city to check the spread of the coronavirus," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve.
He said the restrictions were relaxed for a certain period in a day to enable people to buy essential commodities during the curfew.
