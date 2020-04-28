App
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 08:10 AM IST

Entire Pune city now containment zone till May 3: Civic chief

In view of the order issued by Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad to this effect, police also extended the restrictions already imposed on residents.

PTI

Pune city in Maharashtra, which has reported a rapid spread of coronavirus infection, was on Monday notified as a containment zone till May 3 by the city municipal corporation.

"We have already imposed a curfew in Pune city to check the spread of the coronavirus," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve.

He said the restrictions were relaxed for a certain period in a day to enable people to buy essential commodities during the curfew.

With the detection of 84 fresh COVID-19 cases in Pune, the tally in the district increased to 1,348 on Monday, while the death tall rose to 80, an official said.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 08:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #pune

