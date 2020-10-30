172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|entire-gujarat-congress-can-be-bought-for-rs-25-crore-cm-vijay-rupani-6039471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Entire Gujarat Congress can be bought for Rs 25 crore: CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani alleged that “Congress does not respect their own MLAs” and allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party "buying" their legislators are made once they leave the party.

Moneycontrol News
File image of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
File image of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on October 29 said at an election rally that the entire state unit of the Indian National Congress could be bought for Rs 25 crore, according to news reports.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Limbdi near Surendranagar, CM Rupani said today’s Congress no longer has the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Rupani’s comments were in reaction to Gujarat Congress’ allegations of unethical practices in elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Today, Congress is far from the virtues of the Mahatma Gandhi. Today’s Congress no more the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi, today’s Congress is just of Rahul Gandhi,” Rupani said during the bypolls campaign.

Close

Responding to Congress’ claim of BJP “buying” former Congress Karjan Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Rs 25 crore and giving him a ticket, Rupani alleged that “Congress does not respect their own MLAs” and such allegations are made once they leave the party. “The whole of Gujarat Congress can be bought for Rs 25 crore,” he added, according to a report by The Times of India.

On October 26, Rupani had claimed the Congress is a "sinking ship" and there will be more defections from the opposition party after the November 3 bypolls for eight seats in the state.

"The Congress is getting disintegrated across the country. It is a sinking ship. Time has come to bury the Congress by putting the last nail in its coffin," he said at an election meeting.

Bypolls will be held in Kaprada, Limbdi, Karjan, Abdasa, Gadhada, Dang, Morbi and Dhari on November 3.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 10:21 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Politics #Vijay Rupani

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.