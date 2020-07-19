Enterprising Maharashtra farmer generates Rs 2.75 crore business for self, peers amid COVID-19: Report

Manish More, a farmer from Otur village in Maharashtra’s Pune district, has reportedly generated business worth Rs 2.75 crore for himself and other farmers in his village over the past four months.

More, a post-graduate in agriculture, feared his standing crop would be wasted when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in March. He spoke to 11 other village farmers and a relative in Mumbai to devise a plan to deliver their output to cities, The Times of India reported.

“He (the relative) told me of a scarcity of vegetables in the city. I agreed to send vegetables from our fields. My relative checked with friends and neighbours in his building. And, we sent out our first order of 60 boxes on April 9,” More told the paper.

He said the initial few orders came via word-of-mouth, but soon grew. The variety on offer – fruits, vegetables and other produce – has also increased as more farmers join in.

They have completed 80,000 deliveries and what started as an informal group is now a registered farmer producer company generating business worth Rs 2.75 crore, the report added.

The initial 11-member clutch is now a 480-farmer strong brand dubbed ‘KisanKonnect’ which communicates via co-ordinated WhatsApp groups. Children studying in cities returned home to help and chipped in with technical expertise. Youth have also helped them set up a website where customers can place orders – thus overcoming geographical limitations, it pointed out.

Srikant Dhokchawle, a farmer from Rahata in Ahmednagar district, told the paper the last three months have been a “learning process”. He said they have taken their knowledge beyond farming as efforts moved to marketing on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, and also hired a packaging house to ensure produce is not crushed or spoilt during transportation.

It also employs 80 locals, including village women – thus providing jobs. Besides the direct opportunities, a shutdown call centre in the village was revived and hired locals to handle order calls; villages hired trucks and vans to make deliveries directly. Drivers were also given protective equipment to assure customers, More said.

The collective has also launched a customer service initiative – making video calls to customers giving tutorials on how to choose vegetables and fruits. More said they also receive feedback such as requests to reduce plastic usage, which he said they are “working on.”

“After all, we want this initiative to be sustainable. For now, the farm-to-home business is smooth and looking up and we want to keep expanding it. It helps support several farmer families," Dhokchawle added.