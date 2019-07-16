Entering wrong Aadhaar number during transactions may cost you Rs 10,000 from Sept 1

During her maiden Budget speech in Parliament on July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that citizens will be allowed to use their permanent account number (PAN) and Unique Identification Number (Aadhaar number) interchangeably.

However, the facility comes with a catch. While performing high-value transactions, such as buying homes or buying overseas travel tickets, if one provides the wrong UID number, he will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, even if it is unintentional.

Existing laws are now being amended. Once done, a notification will be issued by the government announcing the implementation of the penalty provision, which will probably be applicable from September 1, reported The Hindustan Times.

Notably, the fine will be applied every time a mistake in providing the details is made during high-value transactions. An official privy to the development quoted in the report said it has been proposed that the government will hear out the offender before passing the penalty order.

Another official informed that the existing laws are being amended to match the Budget announcements that okayed the use of PAN and Aadhaar number interchangeably.

During her Budget speech, the Finance Minister had mentioned that about 1.2 billion Indians possess Aadhaar cards as compared to 220 million PAN cardholders. Therefore, to make it easier for the taxpayers, she announced that those who don’t have a PAN card will be allowed to file their Income Tax by just quoting their Aadhaar number.

Aadhaar number can now be used to open bank accounts, apply for credit or debit card, paying hotel bills surpassing Rs 50,000, etc.

Experts said that Section 272B of the Income Tax Act already mentions penalties for PAN card related violations. The government is now trying to make legal amendments to it so that the same can be extended to Aadhaar violations also.

Meanwhile, Pramod Chandra Mody, the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said: “The tax department proposes to allot a fresh PAN to individuals who file tax returns with only Aadhaar as part of a new arrangement to link the two databases.”