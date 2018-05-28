Ensure sufficient supply of coal to power plants in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy to PM Narendra Modi

Newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today and flagged the issue of shortage of coal for the state's thermal power plants. He said he had sought cooperation of the Centre for the development of the state.

"I discussed current problems especially shortage of coal for three thermal plants at Raichur, Yaramaras and Bellari in the state. I requested him to ensure sufficient coal supply to these thermal power plants. The current availability of coal in the state is sufficient to operate the plants for 15 days," he told reporters after the meeting.

He said, besides coal, several other matters were also discussed.

"The Prime Minister gave suggestions from his political experience as CM and PM on how to run the government," Kumaraswamy said.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.