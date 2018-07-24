App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure storm water drains in Gurgaon are kept clean: NGT

The green panel also asked the state government to prepare an appropriate action plan within six weeks to provide for recovery of fine or penalty from those found polluting the drains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana government to ensure that storm water drains in Gurgaon are not covered and kept clean to avoid flooding in the city during Monsoon.

The green panel also asked the state government to prepare an appropriate action plan within six weeks to provide for recovery of fine or penalty from those found polluting the drains.

A storm water drain flushes excess rain and ground water from impermeable surfaces such as those of streets, footpaths and sidewalks.

The tribunal said the action plan may be put up on websites of authorities concerned for suggestions and feedback from the people, which, it said, must be taken into account in the monitoring process.

related news

"We have no hesitation in directing the principal secretary of the Town and Country Planning Department of the State of Haryana in consultation with the State Pollution Control Board and the Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon, to take steps so that storm water drains are not covered, but are de-silted and kept clean," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

The green panel sought a compliance report on the issue within eight weeks and also asked the authorities to look into the allegation of illegal felling of trees around the Badshahpur drain.

"A copy of this order be sent to the Central Pollution Control Board so that it may issue such directions of general nature as may be relevant and found appropriate throughout India to avoid unnecessary litigation on this aspect," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Subhash Gupta and others challenging the coverage of storm water drains in Gurgaon on the ground that it adversely affects the environment.

According to the applicants, untreated sewage continues to flow in most of the drains and finally it goes into the rivers.

The plea contended that flooding of Gurgaon city takes place due to coverage of drains and environmental norms require that the drainage system should be open.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.