Last Updated : May 24, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure sale of alcohol through proper scanning: Delhi govt to liquor shops

The excise department issued the directive after observing that only 10 to 15 percent of liquor being sold at vends was being scanned, which was a blatant violation of the order.

PTI

The Delhi government has directed state-run liquor shops in the national capital to ensure 100 percent sale of alcohol through proper scanning. The excise department issued the directive after observing that only 10 to 15 percent of liquor being sold at vends was being scanned, which was a blatant violation of the order.

In the direction to the four state-run corporations, the department said this practice is likely to result in the submission of "inaccurate daily sales" information sought by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after imposition of 70 percent 'Special Corona Fee' on the MRP of each bottle and also creation of Monthly Stock Record (MSR) gap.

Also, complaints of overcharging from the customers are being received at various levels, it said.

Recently, the government ordered reopening of 66 private liquor stores that sell foreign and Indian-made foreign liquor in the capital.

related news

This was in addition to about 172 shops, run by government agencies, which were allowed to operate from May 4. Another 300-odd government-run liquor stores spread across the city will reopen soon.

Of 863 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are run by four government corporations – Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store – while 389 are owned by private individuals.

Of these 389, about 150 are located in shopping malls and not allowed to open during the fourth phase of lockdown which ends on May 31.

First Published on May 24, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #liquor sale in delhi

