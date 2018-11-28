App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 11:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure poll law is not violated in campaigning: EC to Twitter, Facebook

The poll panel's letter to the social media giants comes against the backdrop of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the BJP reportedly asking voters of Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on the internet platforms to cast ballot in their favour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Election Commission flagged reported violations of election laws relating to campaign in the 'silence period' of 48 hours before polling begins to Twitter and Facebook.

Instead of writing to the two parties, the EC preferred to write to Twitter and Facebook, urging them to ensure that election law is not violated.

"The tweets could be taken out by the company," a senior functionary said on the condition of anonymity.

Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act prohibits display of any election matter by means of television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of polls.

Social media does not fall under the ambit of the law.

The EC's director general (communication), Dhirendra Ojha, told reporters here that the letter "has not been written against the backdrop" of the tweets.

He said the two social media majors have been reminded of the provisions of section 126.

A Congress slogan urging people to vote for the party was appended below the two tweets of Gandhi.

BJP Madhya Pradesh had retweeted a tweet by a spokesperson urging people of MP to vote for the party.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 10:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

