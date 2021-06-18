Ensure POK, West Pakistan refugees get benefits of government welfare package at the soonest: Amit Shah
The high-level meeting held in Delhi was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, RAW Chief Samant Kumar Goel, CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh, and J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.
June 18, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST
File image: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 18 chaired a high-level meeting to review the developmental works done in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
The high-level meeting held in Delhi was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, RAW Chief Samant Kumar Goel, CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.
At the meet, the Union Home Minister directed concerned authorities to ensure that all refugees from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and West Pakistan get to avail the benefits of the refugee package as soon as possible.
Amit Shah also asked authorities to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir farmers benefit from the PM Kisan Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, and other farmer-friendly schemes launched by the Government of India. Additionally, concerned officials were directed to make sure that the small-scale industries of the UT benefit from the Centre’s industrial policy.
The Home Minister added: “Arrangements should be made for the training of new Panchayat members and they should be made to visit the most developed Panchayats across the country.”
Reiterating that all-round development and welfare of Jammu and Kashmir are the top priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Amit Shah congratulated Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for achieving 76 percent vaccination in the union territory and 100 percent vaccination of people above 45 years of age in four districts of J&K.
(With ANI inputs)
He told news agency ANI that "employment, new industrial policy, sports, culture, etc were discussed in the review meeting" chaired by Amit Shah.