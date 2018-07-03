Ensure no fake messages are spread via your platform: Government warns WhatsApp

Expressing concern over the rise in the instances of lynching in the recent past, the government on Tuesday asked California-based WhatsApp to take measures to prevent the proliferation of "fake, motivated and sensational messages" through its platform with the use of appropriate technology.

"While the law and order machinery is taking steps to apprehend the culprits, the abuse of platform like WhatsApp for repeated circulation of such provocative content is equally a matter of deep concern. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken serious note of these irresponsible messages and their circulation in such platforms," it said in a statement.

"Deep disapproval of such developments has been conveyed to the senior management of the WhatsApp and they have been advised that necessary remedial measures should be taken to prevent the proliferation of these fake and at times motivated/sensational messages," it added.

The statement comes after multiple instances of mob lynchings were reported. Many of these were reportedly triggered following motivated messages spread across social media platforms, prominently chatting app WhatsApp. These platforms also support regional languages that further act as catalysts in the dissemination of messages to the masses.

Last month, around 50 villagers ended up beating two men in Madhya Pradesh thinking they would be murdering people and selling their body parts, after receiving one such message.

"It has also been pointed out that such platform cannot evade accountability and responsibility especially when good technological inventions are abused by some miscreants who resort to provocative messages which lead to spread of violence," the statement added.

The government also said the killings across states such as Assam, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tripura and West Bengal are deeply painful and regrettable.