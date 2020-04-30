Ensure free movement of trucks, including empty ones, MHA tells states

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 30, in a letter to Chief Secretaries of all the states, stated that free movement of trucks/good carriers, including empty trucks, must be ensured.

"It has been reported that at inter-state borders in different parts of the country, movement of trucks is not allowed freely and local authorities insist upon separate passes," the MHA said in its letter.

"Local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country. This is essential to maintain supply chain of goods & services in the country," the ministry said.

An empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or after pick up of goods, the letter said.

"Accordingly, all states and UTs shall ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed of the above instructions, so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level, and movement of through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks is allowed without any hindrance," the MHA order said.

On April 29, the Ministry had said that Many districts will get "considerable relaxations" beginning May 4 as the ongoing nationwide lockdown has resulted in "tremendous gains" in the COVID-19 fight.

The statement had come after it had paved the way for lakhs of migrant workers and students stranded at various places for over a month to return to their homes including by crossing state borders.