Last Updated : May 29, 2020 07:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure food, water provided separately to COVID-19 patients at quarantine facilities: HC to AAP govt

The direction by Justice Navin Chawla came on a plea by some of the persons who were quarantined in flats at Sultanpuri here after their return from Indonesia.

PTI

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to ensure that food and water are provided separately to persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the quarantine facilities in the national capital.

The direction by Justice Navin Chawla came on a plea by some of the persons who were quarantined in flats at Sultanpuri here after their return from Indonesia.

They had claimed they were tested negative but were being supplied with food and water along with the persons who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Delhi government told the high court that food and water was being provided separately to those in quarantine who have tested positive for coronavirus.

related news

The petitioners, however, claimed that this was done after the instant petition was filed.

Taking note of the submissions, the high court said the government has assured that food, water and other facilities are being separately provided and shall be separately provided to the persons in the quarantine who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The respondent (Delhi government) is bound to this statement," the court said and disposed of the petition.

First Published on May 28, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #AAP #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #India

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know