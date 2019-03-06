App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Enough evidence to prosecute PM Modi for corruption in Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Wednesday alleged corruption and malfeasance in the Rafale fighter jet deal and said the time has come to lodge an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Alleging that the "trail of corruption" in the Rafale fighter jet deal "begins and ends with" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wednesday claimed there "is now enough evidence" to prosecute him. Leading the party's attack on the Modi dispensation over the deal, Gandhi also alleged "destruction of evidence" and "obvious cover-up" after the government told the Supreme Court that crucial files pertaining to the fighter jet deal were "stolen".

"There is now enough evidence to prosecute the PM in the Rafale Scam. The trail of corruption begins & ends with him. That crucial Rafale files incriminating him are now reported “stolen” by the Govt, is destruction of evidence & an obvious coverup," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "FIRagainstCorruptModi".

The Congress chief's attack came on a day when the government said in the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from the Defence Ministry and threatened The Hindu newspaper with action under the Official Secrets Act for publishing articles based on them.

"The corruption and malfeasance in Rafale deal is out in the open. PM Modi misused his office to give benefits to Dassault Aviation and caused loss to the public exchequer," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

"It is now crystal clear that blatant and massive corruption has taken place in the Rafale deal. It is undoubtedly established that Modi misused his office as Prime Minister to grant undue benefit to Dassault Aviation and caused a loss to public exchequer," he said.
