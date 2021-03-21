Enhance COVID testing, ensure adequate care facilities in view of Kumbh: Centre to Uttarakhand govt

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, get ready to take a dip in the Ganges river during the first Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis - RC219M9LNDG7

Noting that there is a potential of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases during the Kumbh Mela, the Centre has written to Uttarakhand strongly highlighting the concerns raised by a high-level central team about the need for stringent measures to control the spread of the disease.

The central team led by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director visited Uttarakhand on March 16-17 to review the medical and public health measures undertaken by the state for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In his letter to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has observed that more than 12 states in India have shown a surge in COVID-19 cases during the past few weeks, and pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela could also be from these states.

"It has been noted that there is a potential of an upsurge in cases in the local population after the auspicious Shahi Snan days during the Kumbh Mela," the ministry said.

"The secretary also noted that as per the report of the central team, 10-20 pilgrims and 10-20 locals are being reported positive every day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"This positivity rate has the potential to rapidly turning to an upsurge in cases, given the expected large footfall during Kumbh," the ministry said in its statement.

The state has been informed that the daily testing numbers reported in Haridwar -- 50,000 Rapid Antigen tests and 5,000 RTPCR tests -- are not enough to effectively offset a huge number of expected pilgrim footfall.

It has been advised that the share of RTPCR tests being conducted at present needs to be significantly increased as per the ICMR guidelines to ensure that the pilgrims and local population is appropriately tested.

The state government has been advised to follow scrupulously the SOPs issued by the ministry and display signage to disseminate the main points of these SOPs; increase awareness of self-reporting, especially among local population, in case of symptoms suggestive of COVID-19; and set up system for generating early warning signals in areas with susceptible population by monitoring trend of ARI/ ILI cases through Emergency Operational Centres.

It has also been urged to target significantly enhanced testing in potential high transmission areas, continue periodic testing of frontline workers before and after auspicious bathing days of the Kumbh and ensure operationalisation of adequate critical care treatment facilities.

It has also been asked to ensure effective risk communication, by using all forms of media platforms, for strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"In case of surge in cases/super spreader events, promptly send samples for genome sequencing in consultation with NCDC," the ministry said.

The Union Health Secretary has urged the Uttarakhand government to take a stock of the public health measures being undertaken by the state in consonance with the aforesaid recommendations of the Health Ministry, the statement added.