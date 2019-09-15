App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Engineer's Day: PM Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greet engineers

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of acclaimed civil engineer M Visvesvaraya

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15 greeted engineers on the occasion of Engineer's Day, describing them as those synonymous with diligence and determination.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of acclaimed civil engineer M Visvesvaraya.

Naidu said Visvesvaraya was a civil engineer par excellence, who harnessed India's water resources through dams. "He was a visionary. The nation is ever grateful to his invaluable contribution."

"Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Greeting the "hardworking engineers", Modi also paid tributes to Visvesvaraya.

(With inputs from PTI)



First Published on Sep 15, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #Narendra Modi #trends

