Engineer's Day: PM Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greet engineers

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15 greeted engineers on the occasion of Engineer's Day, describing them as those synonymous with diligence and determination.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of acclaimed civil engineer M Visvesvaraya.

Naidu said Visvesvaraya was a civil engineer par excellence, who harnessed India's water resources through dams. "He was a visionary. The nation is ever grateful to his invaluable contribution."

"Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal," PM Modi said in a tweet.



Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2019

Greeting the "hardworking engineers", Modi also paid tributes to Visvesvaraya.

(With inputs from PTI)

Rs 599 for first year