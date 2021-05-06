Engineering, other technical institutes to begin classes by September 15: AICTE

Representative Image

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on May 6 said the classes for the first-year students across technical institutes will commence latest by September 15, 2021.

In its academic calendar for 2021-22, AICTE said the first round of counselling for admission into technical programmes (like engineering) has to be completed by August 31. The second round of counselling for the allotment of seats has to be completed by September 9.

Examinations including Class XII board exams have been postponed to minimise the spread of COVID-19. Fresh dates are yet to be announced by the respective education boards.

AICTE said for standalone postgraduate institutions offering management courses, the classes will begin from July 1.

When it comes to open and distance learning courses and fully online programmes in technical education, AICTE said the last date for granting admissions will be June 30.

Considering the COVID-19 second wave, AICTE said this academic calendar is subject to further changes based on health ministry guidelines.