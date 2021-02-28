English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Engineer duped of Rs 17.85 lakh by fake stock market traders

The accused approached the engineer through social media in November 2020 and asked him to fill a form to open a demat account.

Moneycontrol News
February 28, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

Mumbai Police has arrested three persons from Indore for allegedly defrauding people by posing as traders in the stock market.

A 25-year-old engineer from South Mumbai said he had been duped of Rs 17.85 lakh by people who traded in the stock market, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The police said the three individuals arrested allegedly lured people on social media into investing in shares, the report said. All three people are graduates with MBA degrees.

The accused approached the engineer through social media in November 2020 and asked him to fill a form to open a demat account, Mumbai Mirror reported.

After filling the form, the engineer received a phone call asking for a ‘processing fee’ to open the account, the report said.

Close

The victim then kept transferring money to the caller to buy shares, transferring Rs 17.85 lakh in multiple transactions.

The accused showed a fake graph and a certificate as proof of purchase and ownership of shares, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Crime #stock market
first published: Feb 28, 2021 09:17 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.