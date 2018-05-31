Engineering student sells Audi for Rs 17.5 lakh – steals it back using duplicate key

An engineering student sold his Audi to a Ghaziabad-based high profile sculptor and allegedly cheated him by taking the car back using a duplicate key. The M. Tech. student has been arrested by the Delhi Police and the car has been recovered.

The accused Manoj Singhal who runs a mobile shop at Karol Bagh had agreed to sell the sedan at Rs 17.5 lakh in January last year. The sculptor, Sarfarazudin, paid Rs 50,000 up front and took the possession of the car, agreeing to pay the rest later, The Hindu reported citing a senior police officer.

Sarfarazudin, over the next few months, paid Rs 14 lakh to Singhal using internet banking.

The victim then asked Singhal to transfer the vehicle in his name which allegedly was refused by the accused. Singhal allegedly said that he would get the documentation done only after the final payment is made.

In March, this year, Singhal allegedly called Sarfarazudin and asked him to meet at the National Zoological Park, Delhi for the final payment.

“I had gone with my wife Sakshi to meet him. We all sat in the canteen but nothing fruitful came of the discussion. Singhal then left and took the car using a duplicate key which he hadn’t given to me,” The Hindu quoted victim’s statement to the police.

A case of cheating was registered at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police station on the complaint of Sarfarazudin. Singhal was initially called for questioning but when he did not appear later the police got a non-bailable warrant issued against his name on Friday.