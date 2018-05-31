App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Engineering student sells Audi for Rs 17.5 lakh – steals it back using duplicate key

The M. Tech. student has been arrested by the Delhi police and the car has been recovered

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An engineering student sold his Audi to a Ghaziabad-based high profile sculptor and allegedly cheated him by taking the car back using a duplicate key. The M. Tech. student has been arrested by the Delhi Police and the car has been recovered.

The accused Manoj Singhal who runs a mobile shop at Karol Bagh had agreed to sell the sedan at Rs 17.5 lakh in January last year. The sculptor, Sarfarazudin, paid Rs 50,000 up front and took the possession of the car, agreeing to pay the rest later, The Hindu reported citing a senior police officer.

Sarfarazudin, over the next few months, paid Rs 14 lakh to Singhal using internet banking.

The victim then asked Singhal to transfer the vehicle in his name which allegedly was refused by the accused. Singhal allegedly said that he would get the documentation done only after the final payment is made.

related news

In March, this year, Singhal allegedly called Sarfarazudin and asked him to meet at the National Zoological Park, Delhi for the final payment.

“I had gone with my wife Sakshi to meet him. We all sat in the canteen but nothing fruitful came of the discussion. Singhal then left and took the car using a duplicate key which he hadn’t given to me,” The Hindu quoted victim’s statement to the police.

A case of cheating was registered at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police station on the complaint of Sarfarazudin. Singhal was initially called for questioning but when he did not appear later the police got a non-bailable warrant issued against his name on Friday.
First Published on May 31, 2018 03:01 pm

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.