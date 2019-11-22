App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Engagement with countries on Ayodhya judgement 'largely successful': MEA

"It is the job of the MEA that if there is any important development in India, then we should engage others on that, and if there is any request from the diplomatic community - asking us what happened and why did it happen - then it is our job to engage them and put our perspective," Kumar said on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has satisfyingly explained the Ayodhya judgment to other countries and the engagement with them on this matter has been "largely successful", Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has said.

India engaged with some countries in Delhi itself or through Indian missions abroad on the matter of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya judgment, Kumar said.

"To all the people with whom this matter was discussed, we argued that this is India's internal matter, and this is Supreme Court's decision, Supreme Court is the apex court, and it should be viewed as such," he added.

"As per my information, we have not got any comment from anywhere that would make us think that we have not adequately explained the matter to them. Our engagement has been largely successful," Kumar said.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants.

The five-judge constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Ayodhya #Current Affairs #India #MEA #Raveesh Kumar

