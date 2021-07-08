Enforcement Directorate summons NCP leader Eknath Khadse: Report

Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, soon after arresting his son-in-law Girish Chaudhary in a money laundering case.

The ED has asked Khadse to appear the agency at 11 am on July 8, news agency ANI has reported.

On July 7, Choudhary was remanded to ED custody till July 12 by a special PMLA court, in connection with the Pune land deal case.

The ED told the court that the probe showed that the source of funds used for the purchase of the land was "not genuine" and the money was routed through various "shell companies", PTI reported.