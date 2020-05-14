App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Energy sector players cheer stimulus, says steps towards self-reliance

Energy sector players on Wednesday hailed the government's move to infuse Rs 90,000 crore liquidity into power distribution companies

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Energy sector players on Wednesday hailed the government's move to infuse Rs 90,000 crore liquidity into power distribution companies (discoms), saying the stimulus will breathe a fresh life into the power sector.

They said that overall this Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will revive the COVID-19 hit economy, adding that there was a need to lay special focus on domestic manufacturing and that is what this package will do.

Welcoming the announcement, Vikram Solar CEO Saibaba Vutukuri said the "path-breaking initiative" aims to make India self-reliant and reduce import dependency on imports for solar modules and its components.

Close

"It is (package) the component for progress, growth and positive change. The need for reviving domestic manufacturing is now more than ever, as the world's gaze shifts away from China," he said.        The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced a massive new financial incentive on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

related news

Sharing the details of the package on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion into cash-strapped discoms, facing demand slump due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19.

ReNew Power CMD Sumant Sinha said the 90,000 crore liquidity infusion into discoms will breathe a fresh life into the power sector and protect distribution companies from going bankrupt.

This money will help the discoms to repay most of the Rs 92,000 crore outstanding payments that they owe to power generators, restarting the virtuous cycle of liquidity, higher investments and rapid growth for the power sector, he added.        Suntuity Renewable Energy India Director Imaan Javan said Indian MSMEs always had to face unfair competition from foreign companies.

"The government's move will give opportunities to all Indian manufacturers. Renewable energy projects having PPAs (power purchase agreements) with discoms will also benefit from the move," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 08:10 am

tags #energy #India #power

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

FM’s package: Maximum economic impact with minimal fiscal outgo

FM’s package: Maximum economic impact with minimal fiscal outgo

Impossible to predict when COVID-19 pandemic will be controlled: WHO

Impossible to predict when COVID-19 pandemic will be controlled: WHO

A guide to pandemic scams and what not to fall for

A guide to pandemic scams and what not to fall for

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.